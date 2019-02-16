- As seen in the exclusive video above, Maya Laurinaitis took some time during a meal to explain to the Bellas and their in-laws the tips she has learned while modeling. The Bellas' brother, JJ, is adamant that he can give her better advice than any modeling coach she's been working with.

- WWE has officially launched their contest that offers four tickets to attend the 2020 Royal Rumble at The Minute Maid Park in Houston. WWE mentions in the contest's guidelines that twenty Grand Prize Winners will each receive four tickets to next year's event. An excerpt from the contest's press release reads:



Enter by Following @WWE on Twitter or Instagram and post using the hashtags #Rumble2020 and #Sweepstakes for your chance to win! NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Must be US resident w/i 150 miles of event site and 18+ to enter. Sweepstakes starts 2/17/19 at 10AM EST and ends on 2/20/19. Void where prohibited. Limit one entry/day/method of entry. See Official Rules below for more details. #Rumble2020 Sweepstakes

- Apparently, fans in Houston are already gathering at the Cricket Wireless store in Houston, TX as they await tomorrow's meet & greet with Becky Lynch. The event doesn't begin until 10 AM CST but her dedicated fans are already taking their places and waiting for the line to form.

Lynch responded to the reception via Twitter, saying, "I don't know what else to say but thank you when I see things like this. I appreciate every single person who's on this weird and wild journey with me. The Man will come around again. Can't wait to see everyone tomorrow!" You can read the full tweet below: