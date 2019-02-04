Becky Lynch Takes Shot At Ronda Rousey's MMA Career, Riott Squad And Dana Brooke, Booker T Note

- Above is the WWE Network Collection Intro for King Booker: All Hail!, which is available now on the WWE Network.

- The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, and Sarah Logan) and Dana Brooke posted videos to help support the "She Is Challenge," which is looking to build a community of 1 million women sports fans around the world.

- As noted, earlier today WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey told Becky Lynch "you need me to have a real chance to get that main event spot at WrestleMania." Lynch has since responded, twice. First, on Instagram, Lynch responded, "I'll be on RAW propping up your division again tonight. Why don't you drop by and tell me how it's I who needs you again." Then on Twitter, "Of course, you dope. I run/limp towards the biggest threats in my business, unlike you did in yours." Lynch is referencing Rousey's MMA career where she initially went 12-0, before losing the last two—against Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes—and moving away from the sport.

