Ronda Rousey Tells Becky Lynch "You Need Me" To Get The Main Event Of WrestleMania

WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch continue to trade punches on social media with Rousey responding to one of Lynch's latest tweets. Becky pointed out since her WWE debut (main roster debut was in 2015) she's had six singles PPV matches, while Rousey has had seven in her first year. Lynch continued, "Overrated? The Man is underrated af."

Rousey shot back earlier today, "Unlike you I don't give a damn about my reputation or how I'm rated. You claim you're carrying the WWE, but all you do is cut promos about me, give interviews about me, and tweet me...you need me to have a real chance to get that main event spot at WrestleMania and you know it."

Last month, Lynch spoke with AZ Central and gave more of her thoughts about fans calling her overrated.

"I keep hearing now that I'm 'overrated,'" Lynch said. "I don't think I even know what that really means. Does it mean that I'm not what you think I should be? I'm working my [rear] off and delivering what I say and get a reaction every single time. What does that mean? Of course, it's only from a few loud people. And that's naturally gonna happen as you rise up the ranks."

After winning this year's 30-woman Royal Rumble, Lynch challenged Rousey for the title the very next night on RAW.

WWE ran a poll over the weekend asking fans what match should main event WrestleMania 35. Lynch vs. Rousey is currently at 82 percent over WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins.