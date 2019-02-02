Becky Lynch Comments On Stephanie McMahon's WWE RAW Invite, Throws Shot At Ronda Rousey

As noted, Stephanie McMahon has invited Becky Lynch to return to this week's RAW. No details yet on what Stephanie has planned for Lynch.

It didn't take Lynch too long to comment about the invitation. The Man responded on Twitter to WWE with, "Yeah, tell her thanks, but I was coming anyway."

The night after winning the 30-woman Royal Rumble, Lynch came to RAW and challenged WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey for the title at WrestleMania 35.

Yeah, tell her thanks but I was coming anyway. https://t.co/LSm6OEMY2N — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 2, 2019

Lynch also shared on her Twitter a gif of the WWE RAW Women's Champion with the caption, "Just heard The Man is coming back to RAW this week."