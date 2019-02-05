Becky Lynch Taunts Triple H And Stephanie McMahon, Rusev And Shinsuke Nakamura, Match For 205 Live

- On tonight's SmackDown, Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. After the match, the duo were asked if they trust each other enough to continue as tag partners. Rusev spoke in Bulgarian while Nakamura spoke Japanese, so Lana stepped in to answer.

"I had my doubts of Shinsuke," Lana said. "But I guess he started to prove himself tonight when he helped Rusev win. And I like winning. We all like winning."

- On next week's episode of 205 Live, Noam Dar will take on Tony Nese in a No DQ Match.

- Becky Lynch confronted Triple H on tonight's SmackDown, who demanded she see a doctor about her knee injury. Lynch would refuse and eventually slapped him in the face. On Twitter, Lynch asked Stephanie McMahon to ask how his day went at work. On last night's RAW, Stephanie suspended Lynch until she got her knee cleared by doctors so she can take on WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35.