- WWE posted this video of a fan participating in an intense CrossFit workout with Becky Lynch. The fan earned the special day by winning CharityBuzz sweepstakes that benefited the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
- WWE stock was up 2.77% today, closing at $85.82 per share. Today's high was $85.96 and the low was $82.43.
- RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey has topped the Weekly WWE Power Rankings, as seen below. Randy Orton came in at #2 while The Revival ranked #3, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville ranked #4, and Sasha Banks & Bayley ranked #5.
The power is in the tag team. #PowerRankings pic.twitter.com/Aze8hgdTLI— WWE (@WWE) February 8, 2019