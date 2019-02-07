A match between Becky Lynch and Stephanie McMahon was reportedly suggested for this year's SummerSlam pay-per-view, according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. While Meltzer added that the match "is most definitely not a done deal," a second source in the company told him that it is being discussed.

Becky was suspended indefinitely in storyline by Stephanie on RAW this past Monday night for refusing to see a doctor to get cleared to return to action. Becky responded to the suspension by attacking Stephanie before the melee was broken up by officials. As Becky was being held back, Stephanie managed to kick Becky's storyline injured knee.

Becky's problems with the McMahon family continued the following night on SmackDown Live, when Triple H confronted her. The Game suggested that Becky was purposely trying not to get cleared so she could avoid facing Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania. Becky responded by slapping him in the face.

In an interview with Digital Spy in 2017, Becky admitted that a potential match with Stephanie "would be amazing."

"That would be amazing," Becky said of the potential match. "[Stephanie's SummerSlam 2014 match with Brie Bella] was a great match and I think that was the match I was most excited for on that card at the time. It was great to see such a spotlight on the women and I think it was tremendous."

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

