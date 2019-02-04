Stephanie McMahon Indefinitely Suspends Becky Lynch From WWE

Stephanie McMahon kicked off WWE Monday Night RAW tonight by inviting Becky Lynch to the ring. Becky was visibly limping to the ring and the commentators were quick to note that Becky was suffering from a knee injury. After some brief back and forth, Stephanie revealed that Becky had refused to see a doctor to have her injury examined.

Citing concerns for the company, Stephanie informed Becky that she would be indefinitely suspended from WWE unless she agreed to have a doctor look at her knee. Becky refused Stephanie's request and so was suspended indefinitely by Stephanie. Following Stephanie suspending her Becky was quick to lay into her and slap on the Dis-arm-her.

See Also Becky Lynch References Ronda Rousey's MMA Career

You can find highlights from the segment below: