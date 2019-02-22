When it comes to group inductions in the Hall of Fame, WWE often picks and chooses who they want to include within the group. They inducted in all members of the Fabulous Freebirds but only inducted in the original members of the Four Horseman.

So they had quite the dilemma when selecting who should go in for Degeneration X's Hall of Fame enshrinement. They decided upon the six most influential members of the group, including Chyna, and it wasn't a forgone conclusion that she would be a part of the group. Billy Gunn talked about the joy he felt when he found out that Chyna would be included amongst the inducted members.

"I think that was the most exciting thing about this whole thing because when [Road Dog] had said, 'And Chyna's going in,' that was a huge relief for me," Gunn told Busted Open Radio. "I've always said that she needed to go in."

In addition to her squabbles with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, many always point to Chyna's adult film career as one of the reasons why she was excluded from the Hall of Fame. But Gunn says that what happens outside of wrestling should be separated from the mark that she made on the wrestling industry.

"What goes on outside of wrestling is what goes on outside of wrestling," stated Gunn. "It has nothing to do with the fact she had a huge impact in wrestling and that's what this is recognizing. It's not recognizing that I was once an addict or recognizing that I'm not a good person. It has nothing to do with what this has to do [with].

Gunn also said fans should just celebrate the fact that Chyna is going in with DX, instead of lamenting the fact that she isn't going in on her own.

"'Oh, she should have went [in] by herself.' Let's not look at the negative side of this and look at the positive side. She is going with the group that kinda put her on the map and she's going with the most iconic and most influential groups of all time," said Gunn.

DX will be one of the headliners of the 2019 Hall of Fame class and more names will be announced in the coming weeks.

Source: Busted Open Radio