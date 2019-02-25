WWE Hall of Famer Booker T was speaking on his Heated Conversations podcast about the details surrounding Ric Flair's surprise 70th birthday party that occurred in Atlanta this past weekend. During the discussion, Booker recounted the various interactions that AEW's Chris Jericho had while he was attending the celebration, all of which were apparently civil.

Booker notes that AEW is solely meant to be an alternative outlet for pro wrestling fans instead of some competitive product to go against WWE programming. He believes that AEW and promotions similar to it are ultimately just trying to create new platforms to give exposure to their deserving talent.

"It's great to have something, an alternative. It's not a competition, it's an alternative," Booker emphasized. "You may not want to watch this game that's on this channel but you might want to watch that one, you know what I mean? Both games are going to get good ratings because that's how many people there is in the world. So, to be able to have an alternative is great. To be able to have so many new, young talent be seen and be able to make their legacy - put it down as far as they want to leave it. That's really what it's all about. I don't think it's about competing."

Despite his affiliation as one of AEW's top stars, Chris Jericho and the other guests attending Flair's 70th birthday party were reportedly getting along just fine. In addition to Booker, Triple H, Shane McMahon, Charlotte Flair, Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles were among the WWE stars that attended. Booker mentioned that there was no conflict between Jericho and Triple H, or any other attending WWE higher ups for that matter.

"Chris Jericho was at the party, Triple H at the party, and we're all sitting there talking together and there ain't no heat, or animosity, or anything like that," Booker explained. "I really think it's enough room to go around. And that's what Chris was talking about as far as what he's bringing to the table as well from a backstage perspective, and really try to push this thing to a dimension where we have not seen in the wrestling business perhaps ever. And that right there, when you do it that way, you never know how big it's gonna get."

While Flair's surprise birthday party was this past Friday, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer turns 70 years old today. Tonight's RAW at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia will feature a 70th birthday celebration for "The Nature Boy".

