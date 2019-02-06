Braun Strowman Receives Cash From Fans, WALTER To Headline WWE NXT UK, Fighting With My Family Clip

- WWE posted this clip from the "Fighting with My Family" movie, featuring Paige and her brother discovering they have been invited to a WWE tryout. The movie hits theaters on February 22.
- Today's WWE NXT UK episode at 3pm ET on the WWE Network will be headlined by WALTER vs. Mark Coffey.
- The following matches were taped for tonight's regular NXT episode on the WWE Network:
* Jaxson Ryker vs. Mansoor
* Drew Gulak vs. Eric Bugenhagen
* Io Shirai, Kairi Sane & Bianca Belair vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke & Marina Shafir
* Appearances by Matt Riddle, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano and others
NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.
- As seen below, a woman wanted to touch Braun Strowman so bad at the weekend WWE live event from Regina, Saskatchewan that she and her husband gifted The Monster Among Men $10 on a sign. Braun took the cash and said he bought some poutine with it.
@BraunStrowman the wife made a sign for ya. #wweregina pic.twitter.com/NV1oE01MMb— Steven Raymond (@evanid182) February 3, 2019
Thanks for the extra $$ got some poutine with it!!! #IGottaEat— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) February 3, 2019