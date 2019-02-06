Braun Strowman Receives Cash From Fans, WALTER To Headline WWE NXT UK, Fighting With My Family Clip

- WWE posted this clip from the "Fighting with My Family" movie, featuring Paige and her brother discovering they have been invited to a WWE tryout. The movie hits theaters on February 22.

- Today's WWE NXT UK episode at 3pm ET on the WWE Network will be headlined by WALTER vs. Mark Coffey.

- The following matches were taped for tonight's regular NXT episode on the WWE Network:

* Jaxson Ryker vs. Mansoor

* Drew Gulak vs. Eric Bugenhagen

* Io Shirai, Kairi Sane & Bianca Belair vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke & Marina Shafir

* Appearances by Matt Riddle, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano and others

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- As seen below, a woman wanted to touch Braun Strowman so bad at the weekend WWE live event from Regina, Saskatchewan that she and her husband gifted The Monster Among Men $10 on a sign. Braun took the cash and said he bought some poutine with it.