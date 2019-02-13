It looks like we'll be seeing a little more of WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar before his title match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35 on April 7.

According to PWInsider, Lesnar is now expected to appear at RAW on February 25 (Atlanta, Georgia) and is being advertised for March 18 (Chicago, Illinois).

On April 1, RAW will be at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C., which is also advertising an appearance by the champion. He's obviously not in the plans for this Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber, nor WWE Fastlane on March 10.

Rollins won this year's 30-man Royal Rumble to get an opportunity to face Lesnar. The challenger is currently dealing with a bad back that is expected to keep him out of action until his big match.

After Roman Reigns relinquished the Universal Championship, Lesnar defeated Braun Strowman for the vacant title at WWE Crown Jewel back in November.