Chris Jericho Sends Message To Pentagon Jr. And Fenix About Coming To AEW

As noted, at last night's Come Hell or High Water event in Atlanta, Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks made a surprise appearance. After the main event between Pentagon Jr. & Fenix vs. Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian, Nick and Matt Jackson made their way out and asked Pentagon and Fenix, "Why don't you guys come wrestle for AEW?"

The duo would eventually shake hands with The Young Bucks, so it looks like we'll see them in the promotion in the near future.





Word has already made it back to Chris Jericho and he commented, "Everybody is so excited, except me. Both are pale comparison to my mentors: Negro Casas, Bestia Salvaje, and Emilio Charles. So, stay the hell away from me." To be clear, it wasn't made official yet that Pentagon and Fenix are exclusive to AEW.

Both Pentagon and Fenix responded shortly after.

Just heard that @PENTAELZEROM & @ReyFenixMx have signed exclusively w @AEWrestling! Everybody is ao excited..except me. Both are pale comparisons to my mentors #NegroCasas, #BestiaSalvaje and #EmilioCharles. So stay the hell away from me... — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) February 2, 2019

TRANQUILO SEÑOR.

We train LuchaLibre old school, we are the present and we will be the future.

You do not want to be near us #Animo — REY FENIX??MexaKing (@ReyFenixMx) February 2, 2019

I'll tell you we have the best old school in Mexico !! there more surprises #zeromiedo #LuchaBrothers — PENTA EL ZERO M (@PENTAELZEROM) February 2, 2019

AEW will hold a Double or Nothing Ticket Announcement Party on February 7 in Las Vegas at the Splash Pool at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino. Double or Nothing will be the promotion's next event on May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Vegas.