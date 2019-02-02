Wrestling Inc.

Chris Jericho Sends Message To Pentagon Jr. And Fenix About Coming To AEW

By Joshua Gagnon | February 02, 2019

As noted, at last night's Come Hell or High Water event in Atlanta, Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks made a surprise appearance. After the main event between Pentagon Jr. & Fenix vs. Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian, Nick and Matt Jackson made their way out and asked Pentagon and Fenix, "Why don't you guys come wrestle for AEW?"

The duo would eventually shake hands with The Young Bucks, so it looks like we'll see them in the promotion in the near future.



Word has already made it back to Chris Jericho and he commented, "Everybody is so excited, except me. Both are pale comparison to my mentors: Negro Casas, Bestia Salvaje, and Emilio Charles. So, stay the hell away from me." To be clear, it wasn't made official yet that Pentagon and Fenix are exclusive to AEW.

Both Pentagon and Fenix responded shortly after.




AEW will hold a Double or Nothing Ticket Announcement Party on February 7 in Las Vegas at the Splash Pool at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino. Double or Nothing will be the promotion's next event on May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Vegas.

