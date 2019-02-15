- The video above is from NJPW's YouTube page and it focuses on the retirement match of Takashi Iizuka. The match will be happening on February 21 at New Japan Road in Tokyo at Korakuen Hall. The match will also include Toru Yano, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Kazuchika Okada, Taichi, and Minoru Suzuki.

- Ring of Honor's new ROH 5 Count is about potential dream matches. One dream match, Bandido vs. Rush, was already announced for ROH 17th Anniversary on March 15. Other dream matches included Jeff Cobb vs. PCO, Jay Lethal vs. Nick Aldis, Tenille Dashwood vs. Women of Honor World Champion Mayu Iwatani, and Brody King vs. Bully Ray.

- Women of Honor's Sumie Sakai shared a photo on Twitter with her and CM Punk together at the Cage Fury Fighting Championships. Sakai included the caption: "You are always my favorite, CM Punk." Before they took the photo, she shared a photo of him talking at the event with the caption: "Hi CM Punk." You can see the photos below: