- Ricochet has his opponent for EVOLVE 123. Following a fan vote, the former NXT North American Champion will face off against Orange Cassidy, who ended up receiving 61% of the vote. Shane Strickland was second with 28% while AR Fox had 11% of the vote. EVOLVE 123 takes place on March 15 inside Melrose Memorial Hall in Melrose, MA. Tickets are available now.

- After defeating Kelly Klein to win the Women of Honor World Championship, Mayu Iwatani will be defending her title for the first time. She took to Twitter to announce her match will be in Osaka, Japan on February 24 against Konami. A disciple of Asuka, Konami has primarily wrestled for Stardom, winning the Artist Of Stardom Championship.

"My 1st WOH title defense is Feb 24, in Osaka," Iwatani stated. "My challenger is Konami, a submission wrestler. I have to be careful, she'll come after the knee I just rehabbed! I'm proud to be the 3rd WOH champion. I'll defend this belt and return to the ROH ring. Please give me your support!"

- It appears that Cody Rhodes is already feeling better following surgery on his meniscus. The former NWA Worlds Champion posted on Twitter a progress report of his health. Cody is still scheduled to compete at Double or Nothing, taking place on May 25. On Twitter, Rhodes wrote, "First 2 are the damaged meniscus in both areas, last pic is the smoothed out and cleaned post surgery image. Already feeling better! Thanks Doc Levengood!"