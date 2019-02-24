WWE commentator Corey Graves is celebrating a birthday today and, in the process, he is trying to find some inner peace. Graves posted on Instagram about how the journey is learning to truly breathe. The whole caption of the Instagram post reads, "For 35 years, I have inhaled and exhaled. Only in the last few days, have I become grateful for my breath. Now, the journey is learning to truly breathe."

WWE Superstar Jinder Mahl replied to the post with, "Breathe in .... and Shanti ..." Renee Young, who commentates alongside Graves on WWE RAW, also posted a message to him on Instagram in celebration of his birthday. She shared a few photos and captioned: "Happy happy birthday Matthew Polinsky! 35 is your year ya big dummy!"

As previously reported, Graves is close to finalizing a divorce with his wife, Amy Polinsky, who took to Instagram last weekend and accused of him having an affair with WWE Superstar, Carmella. It was earlier noted they have been going through a divorce for around 6 months, and Graves had already informed her that he was seeing someone else.

You can read Graves' and Renee's birthday posts below: