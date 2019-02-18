- In the video above, an emotional Sasha Banks & Bayley post for their first photoshoot as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Sasha & Bayley last pinned Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose in the Women's Tag Team Elimination Chamber match last night to win the gold.

- As previously reported, Corey Graves' wife, Amy Polinsky, took to Instagram on Saturday to accuse Graves of having an affair with SmackDown star Carmella. In several posts on her Instagram story, she also mentioned Graves' apparent suicide attempts and battles with alcoholism. In another text exchange, Graves allegedly advised Polinsky to take down the posts, noting that he just got a call that "WWE is gonna sue you." She shrugged off the threat, however as of this writing, her Instagram account is now deleted.

- WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey was dressed like Mortal Kombat character Sonya Blade at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view last night. Rousey will be voicing the character in the upcoming Mortal Kombat 11 video game. Rousey went on to defeat Ruby Riott in a short match. You can check out Rousey's gear below: