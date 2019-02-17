Elimination Chamber for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles: Naomi and Carmella vs. Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax vs. Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. The IIconics

We see the Women's Tag Team Titles on display at ringside as Carmella is out first, followed by partner Naomi. Carmella and Naomi enter their pod. Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan are out next, representing The Riott Squad. Cole shows us the German and Spanish announce teams at ringside. Out next are The IIconics, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, as Mike Rome does the introductions. The IIconics enter their pods and the referee locks them in. Out next comes the team of Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka. Jax and Snuka taunt the other competitors as they head to their pod. Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose are out next to start the match. Sasha Banks and Bayley are out last.

The bell rings as the Chamber is locked up. The two teams stare each other down. Deville and Rose strike first. Rose sends Banks into the corner and they go to double team Bayley now. Bayley counters and drops Rose. Banks takes out Deville with a dropkick. Banks and Bayley with the double team on Rose and Deville for the double pin attempt for a 2 count. Banks and Bayley continue working over their opponents at the same time. Banks drops Rose and Deville out on the steel at the same time. Bayley with a 2 count on Deville. Banks and Bayley double team Deville in the corner but she fights them off. Deville with a big slam to Banks out of the corner for a close 2 count as fans pop. Rose works over Bayley in the corner now. Rose with a backbreaker for a quick 2 count.

Rose and Deville take control out on the steel now. Rose drives Banks face-first into the steel wall. Rose brings Banks back into the ring for a 2 count as Deville works on Bayley out on the steel. Rose tosses Banks back to the steel platform. Rose works on Bayley now. Deville looks to deliver a kick to Banks but she moves and Deville kicks the steel, going down hard on her leg. Rose gets her leg stuck up in the steel wall. Bayley drops her for a big move on the steel. The timer counts down and the next team let loose is The Riott Squad.

Banks and Bayley start attacking as the pod is opened but Liv and Logan turn it around. Deville and Rose face off with Liv and Logan in the ring now. Both teams unload on each other. Liv kicks Rose in the face. Deville drops Logan with a knee to the face. Banks and Bayley are still down out on the steel. Liv levels Deville with a big shot. Deville comes right back and drops Liv. Liv with a 2 count on Deville. Deville with more strikes to Liv, including a big kick that sends her down. All 6 Superstars are down now. Bayley runs over with a 2 count on Liv. Bayley with shots to Rose, Deville, Liv and then Logan. Bayley is fired up now. Bayley goes to the top but Rose cuts her off. Deville and Rose climb up for a double superplex to Bayley. Liv and Logan run over to stop it, turning it into a powerbomb superplex attempt. Everyone is down again. The timer starts counting down again. The next team let into the match is The IIconics.

Peyton and Billie start going for pin attempts on the other Superstars that are down. They argue some with the referee in the Chamber. They double team Rose now, then Liv, sending her into the ring post. They send Logan into the post next. The IIconics drop Deville and then Rose. The IIconics double team Deville and slam her on her face. Liv gets double teamed next. The IIconics stand over everyone else and single out Bayley next. Billie holds Bayley while Peyton knees her in the face for a 2 count as Sasha finally gets back up to break the pin. The IIconics double team Banks now, working on the arm that she has been selling. Banks kicks out just in time after more double teaming. The IIconics scream about the count some more.

The IIconics smash Banks and Bayley into the steel face-first, dominating them out on the platform. Peyton and Billie show some frustration after another pin attempt. The timer counts down as The IIconics continue to control the other teams. The next team let into the match is Carmella and Naomi. They come in with offense on The IIconics. Naomi double dropkicks Liv and Logan. Carmella drops Deville in the corner, then Rose. Carmella and Naomi with Bronco Busters on Banks & Bayley, then The IIconics. Carmella and Billie climb the Chamber wall as Naomi fights off Peyton and then Liv. Billie tries to powerbomb Carmella from the wall to the platform but it's countered as Carmella sends Peyton into the steel face-first. Carmella and Naomi double team Logan now. Naomi with a split-legged moonsault to Logan but Liv breaks the pin up. Everyone gets involved now, trading their holds and finishers in the middle of the ring. Logan drops Rose with a big fisherman's suplex but Deville hits a Spear on Logan. Carmella drops Deville with a superkick and everyone is down once again. Deville takes down Carmella and covers for a 2 count. Carmella with Code of Silence to Deville but Rose breaks it. Naomi comes from behind and confronts Rose for a pop in the middle of the ring. Naomi unloads on Rose. Rose knees her but Naomi hits a Rear View from the second rope. The IIconics double team Naomi and pin her. Naomi and Carmella have been eliminated.

The IIconics celebrate the first elimination. The other teams get up and surround The IIconics now. The timer counts down and here comes the final team - Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax. Jax and Snuka unload on their opponents and stand tall. The IIconics have locked themselves in a pod. Jax and Snuka overpower to break into the pod to get them out. Jax and Snuka ragdoll The IIconics now, tossing them back into the middle of the ring from the steel platform. Jax and Snuka hit double Samoan Drops to eliminate The IIconics.

Liv and Logan immediately attack Snuka and Jax. They take out Jax and go to work double teaming Snuka. Jax makes the save and stops a pin attempt on Snuka. Deville and Rose double team Jax and Snuka now. Jax kicks out of a pin attempt by Deville. Banks and Bayley double team Deville and Rose in the ring now. Bayley with a big knee to Snuka in the corner. Banks follows up with knees of her own to Snuka. Banks and Bayley drop Liv next, then Logan as she charges. Banks and Bayley with a 2 count on Logan. More back and forth now. Banks with a close 2 count on Deville. Jax and Snuka take down Banks and Bayley again. Logan and Liv retreat to the top of a pod now. Liv leaps from the top of a pod, taking down Jax and Rose. Logan drags Deville over to the ring but Deville kicks out at 2. Jax grabs Liv from the second rope and hits a big Samoan Drop from the ropes. Snuka comes flying off the top with a Superfly Splash to Logan and Liv at the same time. Snuka covers them and gets the pin. Liv and Logan have been eliminated.

Jax and Snuka keep control now. Jax tosses Bayley out to the steel. Jax ends up charging at Bayley but Bayley moves and Jax crashes into a pod, destroying it. Jax is laid out in the debris now. Snuka looks on and can't believe it. We get a replay of what happened. Deville, Rose, Banks and Bayley team up on Snuka now. Banks with a top rope Meteora. Bayley with a top rope elbow on Snuka. Everyone covers with her and the team of Jax and Snuka have been eliminated.

It's down to Banks and Bayley vs. Deville and Rose now as fans pop. These are the two teams who started the match. They start brawling. Rose drops Bayley with a knee. Banks fights Deville off in the ring. Rose runs into a knee from Banks. Deville rolls Banks up for a 2 count. Banks with a Backstabber to Deville and Bayley follows up with the Bayley-to-Belly but Rose breaks the pin at 2. Bayley and Banks can't believe it. Fans chant "this is awesome!" now. Rose climbs to the top of a pod, stopping Bayley from coming up the other side. Banks climbs to the top of a pod and works Rose over now. Bayley joins Banks on top of a pod with Rose now. Banks and Bayley slam Rose back into the glass. They grab Rose again and look to double team Rose off the top of the pod. Deville climbs to the top of the pod now. Bayley kicks Deville back down to the platform. Rose knocks Bayley to the platform. Deville rams Bayley back into the support beam of a pod. Banks comes down to check on Bayley.

Banks sends Deville into the steel. Rose comes down and sends Banks into a pod. Rose brings Banks into the ring and slams her face-first in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count. Rose can't believe it. Rose with another close 2 count. Deville accidentally hits a Spear on Rose. Banks ends up applying the Banks Statement to Deville. Deville resists and Banks has trouble with the shoulder. Banks re-positions and Deville taps out for the finish.

Winners and New WWE Women's Tag Team Titles: Sasha Banks and Bayley

