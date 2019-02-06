Daniel Bryan Celebrates Milestone, Mandy Rose - Sonya Deville On Team Chemistry, WWE Star Turns 39

- Above, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville talked about their victory over Naomi & Carmella and The IIconics on last night's SmackDown. The duo will be involved in the upcoming Women's Tag Elimination Chamber and were asked about the newly formed team of Carmella and Naomi.

"They're a team, since when?" Deville responded. "Key word, 'newly formed,' Mandy and Sonya have been friends since the beginning. We have chemistry, real life chemistry and it shows in the ring."

- Today, The Ascension's Konnor turns 39 years old today. Going back to 2010, Konnor first started with WWE in its developmental promotion, Florida Championship Wrestling.

- On last night's SmackDown, WWE Champion Daniel Bryan returned to his home state of Washington where he cut a promo alongside Rowan and later had a main event match against Jeff Hardy that ended in a DQ finish, thanks to Rowan's interference. Afterwards, Bryan noted it had been three years since he was "forced to retire in my home state of Washington" and three years later he returned as the WWE Champion. Bryan will defend the title in the Elimination Chamber against Mustafa Ali, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, and Samoa Joe on February 17.