WWE Champion Daniel Bryan Goes Off On Manscaping

As seen in the video above, current WWE Champion Daniel Bryan was a guest on Arizona's 12 News prior to this Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble. Apart from encouraging fans to come watch the event live, Bryan would find himself in a heated exchange with Arizona Diamondbacks infielder, Cody Decker over one another's beard quality.

"You're not so big," Bryan told Decker. "Yeah, I was talking about punching people in the face. I don't think you've got what it takes, little man."

"I'm sorry, your beard is nice, your beard is pleasant, but have you seen this thing?" Decker asked, pointing to his facial hair. "This thing's got a point, yours is just kinda all spl-."

"Okay, okay, okay," Bryan interrupted. "This is the problem with the world - you see this? He calls this a beard. Like a real man would just, like, manicure his beard. Do you see the lines here? Do you see the effort he's put in to this? No real man would put that kind of effort in to a beard. That's called manscaping! Manscaping is a horrible thing in this world! This!" Bryan continued, pointing to his own beard. "This is uncluttered man right here! This is unfiltered manliness."

"I hired a barber! I don't do this on my own - that's ridiculous," Deckner said.

"Yeah, that's what I'm saying, hiring somebody to trim your beard, what kind of bourgeois baseball player are you? Hiring some man to just trim your beard. That's outrageous!" Bryan yelled. "Listen, part of my platform is to fight against stupidity. That's what I'm doing, I'm fighting the world of stupidity. There's all these people doing and saying all these stupid things and I'm trying to fight them all. I can't fight them all on my own! I can't fight 'em all on my own! Stupid beards, stupid things about beads, I can't fight them all on my own! But I'm gonna try because I'm the WWE Champion, I'm Daniel Bryan!"

This actually isn't the first time Bryan has shared strong, confident words with a professional athlete. Last month, Wrestling Inc. covered the exchanges between UFC Flyweight Champion Henry Cejudo and Bryan after it was revealed in an interview that Cejudo had a big crush on Nikki Bella. Bryan disapproved of Cejudo and Bella dating, and added, "Guess what? Henry Cejudo, you're not the man that Daniel Bryan is. You fight Daniel Bryan, you go down every time."

