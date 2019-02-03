Dean Ambrose Makes WWE Top 5 List, John Cena Tweets About The Super Bowl, Evolution Debut

- The above video is the 16th anniversary of when Triple H introduced Evolution (Batista, Randy Orton, and Ric Flair) on RAW on February 3, 2003.

- John Cena tweeted about this year's Super Bowl calling it the NFL version of WrestleMania and reminding fans about watching Halftime Heat instead of the Super Bowl Halftime show tonight. WWE Halftime Heat will be on the WWE Network and the match is a six-man tag match with Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. Aleister Black, Ricochet and Velveteen Dream.

My apologies to all the real football fans out there ??! Hope everyone enjoys the @NFL version of #WrestleMania #SuperBowlLlll and make sure to check out @WWE #HalftimeHeat during halftime! Enjoy — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 3, 2019

- WWE shared on their Instagram a photo of the Top 5 Greatest United State Champions of all time. The list included Lex Luger, John Cena, Rick Rude, Ric Flair, and Dean Ambrose. As noted, Ambrose decided not to re-sign with WWE once his contract expires in April.