Update On Dean Ambrose's Upcoming WWE Schedule, Will He Be At TV Tapings?

With WWE announcing that Dean Ambrose will depart from the company when his contract expires this April, there's been concern about how Ambrose will be used as a talent, if at all, going forward.

PWInsider has now reported that Ambrose is indeed on the road with WWE this weekend and he is scheduled to perform at tonight's live event in Saskatoon. Not only that, but the report adds that Ambrose is scheduled for the upcoming RAW television tapings.

As mentioned here throughout the week, WWE sent Wrestling Inc. this statement confirming that Dean Ambrose will not be renewing his contract when it expires in April:

"Dean Ambrose (Jonathan Good) will not be renewing his contract with WWE when it expires in April. We are grateful and appreciative of all that Dean has given to WWE and our fans. We wish him well and hope that one day Dean will return to WWE."

PWTorch first broke the news that Ambrose gave his notice to WWE, a result of the unhappiness and frustration with his character. WWE tried their best offering Ambrose a new contract a few weeks ago, one that would include a significant pay increase, but he chose not to re-negotiate and instead gave notice that he would not re-sign.

