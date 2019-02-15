The women's revolution is in full throttle, but that doesn't mean everyone is a fan of the work female superstars do in the ring. Former WCW star Disco Inferno falls into that group despite serving on the booking committees in both WCW and Impact Wrestling.

Inferno defended his stance on woman's wrestling during Impact's media call and defended himself from being labeled as sexist.

"I am not a big fan of women's wrestling," said Inferno. "To me women's wrestling is kind of like the WNBA. They're the best female basketball players in the world, but they're not as good as the guys.

"I'm not saying that there's not a lot of talented women's wrestlers. But the formula has shown in the past that regardless of your in-ring work, the more attractive you are determines how over you are.

"I am a fan of the women's wrestlers that can combine good looks with good work. If there's a girl out there whose work isn't as good but she's hotter and has sex appeal, I'm a fan of that."

Inferno went on to say that too much time on TV is devoted to women's wrestling and the product is diluted. He did, however, commend a former Impact Knockout for combining both sex appeal with in-ring ability.

"My favorite women's wrestler of all time was Velvet Sky," stated Inferno. "I thought the Beautiful People was a great gimmick for two female professional wrestlers. They looked great and had a great entrance and could wrestle. I was a big fan of that.

"But collectively, I'm not a big fan of women's wrestling. They had that Mae Young Classic – I can't watch that. Pro wrestling to me is based around grown men that want to fight each other….That's just what I'm a fan of."

Inferno is entitled to his own opinion and he says that his thoughts on women's wrestling have never been an issue with anyone else in the wrestling business. Our Nick Hausman asked Inferno if his viewpoint has affected his relationships with other wrestlers.

"You're not gonna find a lot of people in this business that have a lot of negative things to say about me," said Inferno. "Maybe they'll say bad stuff about things I've said, but not me on a personal level.

"When I say this stuff, I'm speaking from a standpoint of a person who's been in the business for 26 years, been on booking committees and been an agent. So, I'm talking from an educated opinion. The criticism I give on my podcast and like what I'm saying now are the same things I would say to these people. I'm not telling people stuff that I wouldn't say right to their faces."

Inferno made it clear that his view on women's wrestling is simply his personal preference and he shouldn't be viewed as sexist for his opinions.

"In this PC culture, people want to pigeon-hole you as being sexist," stated Inferno. "Not really…is it sexist to not be a fan of the WNBA and be a fan of the NBA? That's just a personal preference.

"We're not allowed to be critical of the work of women because we come across as sexist. But if you're a professional wrestler, male or female, and you're doing something I don't like or I think is good…I'm gonna tell you how I feel. You can either agree it or not, but that's how I feel."