Edge & Christian On Which Stars They Wished They Could Have Faced, Favorite Titles And Match Stips

As noted, former world champions Edge and Christian recently participated in a fan Q&A session on E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness. Among many other things, Edge and Christian weighed in on their favorite match stipulations, favorite championship title designs, and dream opponents.

When asked what is their favorite match stipulation aside from TLC, E&C agreed that the iron man match is most intriguing. Christian divulged that he would have liked to have been in an iron man match and that the stipulation creates many avenues for storytelling.

"I never got a chance to participate in one, but I wanted to be in an iron man match. I really just wanted to go in there and I remember pitching a couple of times too, and it wasn't necessarily for an iron man match, but I wanted to just go out there for a full hour and just do a match. And I never got a chance, but I think that would have been my favorite stipulation just because it's such a challenge to pace yourself and keep the audience engaged the entire length of that type of match and I felt like I was really up for that challenge and I never really got to do it, but I always wanted to do it. And I just think it's a pretty cool stipulation." Christian continued, "there are so many things you could do with it, like nobody has a fall going into the last minute, or one guy is down a fall, or you could have a bunch of falls happen pretty quickly, whatever, or a few fall quickly toward the end and they're trying to get that last pin. There [are] so many different ways you could go with it and I just think it's wide open to tell a good story.

Not considering that 'iron man' is the name of the match stipulation, akin to the Ironman Triathlon, and not a description of the match participants, Edge asked why WWE does not call an iron man match between female Superstars an 'iron woman' match.

"I've never been in one of those either. I think that would have been a cool, fun one to try to wrap your brain around. Yeah, I'm going to agree. And here's one thing, though, that I think I might have mentioned it in the history of this show, but why do they call it an iron man match still when it's two women wrestling? It should be an iron woman match." Edge added, "that bugs me when I see that."

On the subject of favorite championship titles, Christian picked the title colloquially referred to as the 'Hogan '86' title and the classic WWE Intercontinental Championship with a black strap.

"Well, my favorite titles were… I liked the world title that Hogan had, the one that was right before the 'winged eagle' Right [the title was oval in shape]. That was my favorite one. The classic… the IC title you see now with the black strap. I think it was first presented to Tito Santana after Greg Valentine destroyed it, the one previous in a cage match after he lost it, and they knew they presented him with that new Intercontinental title it looked really sharp." Christian noted, "and dreaming as a kid to one day be the Intercontinental Champion, to hold that title, I got to have that one when they brought it back with the white strap, which was pretty cool."

Edge concurred with Christian's selection of the classic Intercontinental Championship and added the classic WCW United States title and WWE Tag Team Championship.

"I think currently and historically it's the IC title because that was the one [Randy] Savage and [Ricky] Steamboat and everyone [held]," Edge stated. "And I missed out on it! I got the… it was fine, but I got the oval IC title one. I won the damn thing five times, but I never got that classic. So when I saw [Christian] win it, I was like 'son of a b---h. That's awesome.' So obviously, we're biased toward the 80s because, to me, the tag team titles, The Hart Foundation, The [British] Bulldogs, Demolition, tag team titles. There are no other tag team titles. These roman gladiator ones, I mean, no. So yeah, I would say those three and the United States Championship, the [Lex] Luger, Steamboat kind of late 80s era. Super cool. Super cool as well."

With respect to performers Edge wished he could have faced that were not with WWE when he was, 'The Rated R Superstar' named his fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Bret 'Hitman' Hart, WWE Superstars Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, and Shinsuke Nakamura, as well as IWGP Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi.

"The first two I can think of, I always think I wished I had been in the same promotion as Bret at the same time because I would've loved to have wrestled Bret, but Samoa Joe, when I watch him wrestle, I'm like, 'oh man, so many things to do there!' And AJ, I think when they were with [Christian] down in TNA there, those would be the first names that pop into my mind. Also, it's tough because Nakamura, as he was catching his stride in Japan, I was already retired. But I think he would have been a really cool guy to kind of mess styles with." Edge continued, "Tanahashi would be one too that I think would be really interesting because he's a guy that's a similar size to me, so I think that would be a good one."

Christian picked former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega as a performer he wished he could have faced.

"For me, off the top of my head, it would have to be a guy like Kenny Omega," Christian shared. "When I watch the matches that he had, was having, is having with New Japan [Pro-Wrestling]. Every time, I'd be like, 'man, I could do so many things with this guy.' Like, just tear it down. Off the top of my head, that would be the guy that, especially with where he's at now, I think that would be a good one."

