For the past few years, many have called for Chyna to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Everyone from Natalya to X-Pac to Chyna's mother have said she should have got in while she was alive, but since that didn't happen, she definitely should go in posthumously.

Well, Chyna is finally going into the Hall of Fame, albeit as a member of Degeneration-X instead of her own individual induction. Some still aren't happy with this and say she should go in on her own and Eric Bischoff responded to those unhappy Chyna is going in as part of a faction.

"My God, it's an honor," exclaimed Bischoff. "You're getting respected. Your peers are acknowledging you for your contribution to an industry that is so hard to break into. Why isn't that good enough? Why do we have to have a frickin' debate about groups or individuals?

"I don't know, that's just me. We just get so hung up on the whining and moaning stuff sometimes. It drives me nuts!"

In a recently released video that was recorded two months before her death, Chyna bemoaned the fact that she no longer had a relationship with WWE and wanted to be a part of the Hall of Fame. She also referred to her friends in the wrestling industry as her "family" and you could argue that being inducted as a part of DX, she is going into the Hall of Fame with her family.

Chyna's gimmick was unique and something that only Joanie Laurer could have pulled off. Bischoff says that another Superstar is on the other end of the spectrum and has a gimmick that doesn't fit him as well.

See Also Eric Bischoff Says Sting's Condition Caused WCW Starrcade 1997 Finish To Be Changed

"I like Sheamus as well... I'm not sure that I dig the gimmick that he's currently in," stated Bischoff. "Other people do. He may love it. I'm not here to judge. I'm just saying, I see him in a different kind of character. It's just like when Steve Austin came in as The Ringmaster. It was Steve Austin, but he was The Ringmaster. And I see something in Sheamus that is a little different than what we currently see that kind of interests me."

After a lengthy run as a singles Superstar, Sheamus has been paired with Cesaro as The Bar since late 2016. It's believed that part of the reason Sheamus is now primarily a tag wrestler is so he doesn't have to take as many bumps following his revelation of having spinal stenosis.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit After 83 Weeks with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: After 83 Weeks with Christy Olson