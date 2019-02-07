We are coming upon the three-year anniversary of Joanie Laurer aka Chyna's death. She passed away in 2016 at the age of 46 due to an overdose of a combination of drugs.

Chyna had struggled with substance abuse in the years prior to her death but had seemingly turned the corner. She appeared in a couple of movies in her post-wrestling career and was working with producer Rob Potylo, who was also a friend of hers.

Potylo recently uploaded a video to his Twitter account in which he recorded Chyna in her final months as she bemoaned no longer having a relationship with the WWE.

"One of the things I'm having difficulty still is my communication with the WWE," said Chyna. "I've been trying to convey that through the Hall of Fame and asking for sit downs. I think that the more that I go out to these shows and appearances I realize it's more about family and how much I miss my family. I don't want to show up at all these places with my brothers and sisters... and see them and feel awkward because of the repercussions of the battle with the WWE.

"It's just something that I would love to resolve and I haven't been able to do that on tv, radio, Howard Stern and TMZ. I would like to just be able to do this privately where I can atone and say I'm sorry for the things that I've done. I feel bad about having said certain things under duress and pain and things I haven't resolved privately.

"That's all I wanna do. So, in the meantime I just want to tell everybody how good things are going and how excited I am to show you what's coming in the future..."

Based on her credentials, Chyna is a no-brain WWE Hall of Famer. She is the only female to hold the Intercontinental Championship and she did so twice. She was also the first female to compete in the Royal Rumble and in the King of the Ring.

But her relationship with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, in addition to her adult film career, still has her on the outside looking in. Unfortunately, Chyna wasn't able to resolve those issues with WWE before her death, but she has plenty of support from her contemporaries and current Superstars for induction into the Hall of Fame.

Below is the full video: