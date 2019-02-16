EVOLVE 121 took place last night in Atlanta, Georgia with the Street Profits retaining the EVOLVE Tag Titles over AR Fox and DJ Z in the main event. Adam Cole was also in action where he defeated Shane Strickland.

Below are the full results from last night's show.

* Josh Briggs defeated Curt Stallion

* Joe Gacy defeated Trey Williams

* JD Drake defeated Harlem Bravado

* Aja Perera (c) defeated Priscilla Kelly (Shine Nova Championship)

* Anthony Henry defeated Eddie Kingston

* Austin Theory (c) defeated Darby Allin (EVOLVE World Championship)

* Leon Ruff defeated Adrian Alanis, Damyan Tangra, Kavron Kanyon, Liam Gray, and Takuri (Scramble Match)

* Adam Cole defeated Shane Strickland

* Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) (c) defeated AR Fox & DJ Z (EVOLVE Tag Team Championship)

EVOLVE 122 takes place tonight in Concord, North Carolina, below is the card:

* JD Drake (c) vs. EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Montez Ford (WWN Championship Match)

* Austin Theory (c) vs. Anthony Henry (EVOLVE Championship Match)

* Adam Cole vs. Darby Allin

* EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits vs. Eddie Kingston

* AR Fox (with Ayla & The Skulk) vs. Shane Strickland

* DJ Z vs. Josh Briggs

* Harlem Bravado vs. Curt Stallion

* Plus more with Priscilla Kelly, Joe Gacy, Leon Ruff, Colby Corino and others.