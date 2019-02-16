EVOLVE 121 took place last night in Atlanta, Georgia with the Street Profits retaining the EVOLVE Tag Titles over AR Fox and DJ Z in the main event. Adam Cole was also in action where he defeated Shane Strickland.

Below are the full results from last night's show.

* Josh Briggs defeated Curt Stallion
* Joe Gacy defeated Trey Williams
* JD Drake defeated Harlem Bravado
* Aja Perera (c) defeated Priscilla Kelly (Shine Nova Championship)
* Anthony Henry defeated Eddie Kingston
* Austin Theory (c) defeated Darby Allin (EVOLVE World Championship)
* Leon Ruff defeated Adrian Alanis, Damyan Tangra, Kavron Kanyon, Liam Gray, and Takuri (Scramble Match)
* Adam Cole defeated Shane Strickland
* Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) (c) defeated AR Fox & DJ Z (EVOLVE Tag Team Championship)



See Also
Matt Riddle Says NXT Isn't "Watered Down" Like WWE, Wants To "Fight" John Cena

EVOLVE 122 takes place tonight in Concord, North Carolina, below is the card:

* JD Drake (c) vs. EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Montez Ford (WWN Championship Match)
* Austin Theory (c) vs. Anthony Henry (EVOLVE Championship Match)
* Adam Cole vs. Darby Allin
* EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits vs. Eddie Kingston
* AR Fox (with Ayla & The Skulk) vs. Shane Strickland
* DJ Z vs. Josh Briggs
* Harlem Bravado vs. Curt Stallion
* Plus more with Priscilla Kelly, Joe Gacy, Leon Ruff, Colby Corino and others.