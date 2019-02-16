EVOLVE 121 took place last night in Atlanta, Georgia with the Street Profits retaining the EVOLVE Tag Titles over AR Fox and DJ Z in the main event. Adam Cole was also in action where he defeated Shane Strickland.
Below are the full results from last night's show.
* Josh Briggs defeated Curt Stallion
* Joe Gacy defeated Trey Williams
* JD Drake defeated Harlem Bravado
* Aja Perera (c) defeated Priscilla Kelly (Shine Nova Championship)
* Anthony Henry defeated Eddie Kingston
* Austin Theory (c) defeated Darby Allin (EVOLVE World Championship)
* Leon Ruff defeated Adrian Alanis, Damyan Tangra, Kavron Kanyon, Liam Gray, and Takuri (Scramble Match)
* Adam Cole defeated Shane Strickland
* Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) (c) defeated AR Fox & DJ Z (EVOLVE Tag Team Championship)
Boom. @AdamColePro #EVOLVEisBAYBAY #EVOLVE121 #ClubWWN— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) February 16, 2019
?? #WWNLive.com pic.twitter.com/zdY9rNXw2A
There's no limit to how far @MontezFordWWE and @AngeloDawkins will go to hold onto those EVOLVE tag titles! #EVOLVE121 #ClubWWN— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) February 16, 2019
?? #WWNLive.com pic.twitter.com/wSQ0WgTxTU
EVOLVE 122 takes place tonight in Concord, North Carolina, below is the card:
* JD Drake (c) vs. EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Montez Ford (WWN Championship Match)
* Austin Theory (c) vs. Anthony Henry (EVOLVE Championship Match)
* Adam Cole vs. Darby Allin
* EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits vs. Eddie Kingston
* AR Fox (with Ayla & The Skulk) vs. Shane Strickland
* DJ Z vs. Josh Briggs
* Harlem Bravado vs. Curt Stallion
* Plus more with Priscilla Kelly, Joe Gacy, Leon Ruff, Colby Corino and others.