TMZ Sports caught up with NXT Star, Matt Riddle, and asked about his thoughts on staying in NXT, if the NXT brand could eclipse RAW and SmackDown, and who on the main roster he'd like to face. Riddle was asked why NXT is so hot right now and he points to it being "more real" to the fans.

"I think we're just different, and I know that's easy to say," Riddle said. "We're different, we're new, we're fresh, and we're not the same, watered down child's product that WWE is kind of turned into a lot. When people watch us—even though it's scripted a lot of the time, but it's more real. It's more believable."

The NXT star was then asked if he felt like a move to the main roster was in his near future, and he sounded conflicted on moving or staying to build up the NXT brand.

"I was thinking about that the other day and I want to get to the main roster, Riddle responded. "But then I was thinking, 'Well, maybe I'm thinking about it wrong' because NXT is so hot, maybe we should stay and try to make it bigger than RAW and SmackDown, and just make it one—like the big guy. Which isn't impossible I don't think."

After saying the "try to make it bigger than RAW and SmackDown" comment, Riddle eased back a bit, noting those brands are Vince McMahon's babies, so getting bigger than those brands would be difficult.

"The big thing is Vince [McMahon] owns RAW, SmackDown—he owns everything and those are his babies, he's had them forever," Riddle admitted. "So, I think the probability of NXT taking over at that level is probably hard, but at the same time, I don't see it to far from the future with us being on the same playing field as RAW and SmackDown."

The former UFC Fighter was then asked if he could take on anyone on the main roster, who would it be? Riddle initially wanted Cesaro, but apparently John Cena is now on his radar.

"Before, I would say Cesaro because he's so athletic, but after going to Madison Square Garden and having a chat with John Cena, I think wanna fight John Cena," Riddle said. "I mean, he might want to wrestle, but I kind of want to fight him and see where it goes."

You can see Riddle's comments in the video above.

