Tye Dillinger has been out of action since October 2018 after undergoing hand surgery, but as of last month he was reportedly close to getting cleared and was expected to return to the road for WWE within the next several weeks.

Earlier today, a fan on Twitter asked Dillinger, "Would you go back to NXT, if it would be possible?" Dillinger retweeted it and responded, "Tried."

Before moving to SmackDown in April of 2017, Dillinger was wildly popular on the NXT brand, but that momentum didn't quite carry over once he made the jump to the main roster. Lack of any kind of sustainable push and TV time seem to be two of the biggest reasons why.

Dillinger did make a surprise appearance at a NXT live event last May, but the was obviously just a one-off appearance.