Last night's RAW was filled with some memorable moments, including the return of Batista to the company and Roman Reigns announcing that his leukemia was in remission. Here are some exclusive notes from last night's show.

* Batista was kept very well hidden at last night's RAW. Titus O'Neil and some WWE officials were the only ones that knew he was there until the news broke online.

* We exclusively reported yesterday that Sting, Shawn Michaels and Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat were backstage. They were not hidden and were interacting with talent throughout the day.

* There was a report that Charlotte Flair was backstage at RAW, but that was not the case. Despite their ties to Ric Flair, Charlotte and Randy Orton were never at the show and worked last night's SmackDown live event in Savannah, GA.

* There were also some online rumors that The Rock was backstage at RAW last night, which is not true. However, The Rock's mom, Ata Johnson, was at the show.

* We had also exclusively reported yesterday that James Storm was backstage at RAW. Storm was just visiting friends since he lives in the area, and he stayed for the entire show.

* Last night's episode was the first with Bruce Prichard back as the head of creative. He clearly had a lot of influence last night. After the show, Prichard spent a fair amount of time talking with Reigns one-on-one in the hallway.

* There was a moment during Reigns' promo where people were booing when he was talking about how he felt insecure about revealing his cancer at first. While it wasn't clear watching the show, it was actually because a fan yelled, "You suck!" really loud when it got quiet. The crowd booed him and then immediately started chanting Roman's name to combat it.