Finn Balor Taunts Bobby Lashley, Alexa Bliss Games On UUDD, Best WrestleMania Sign Pointers

- As seen in the video above, WWE's Alexa Bliss and Zack Ryder joined Xavier Woods on the UpUpDownDown YouTube show to play the new, Kingdom Hearts 3.

- WWE posted an image gallery on their website earlier today celebrating the numerous years of WWE superstars pointing to the WrestleMania sign. You can view the photo gallery, here.

- Finn Balor jumped on Twitter to post a photoshopped picture that pokes fun at WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley and his "hype man," Lio Rush. The original image was a movie poster of the film The Heat, however, this version of the poster has Lashley's head on top of Sandra Bullock's body and Lio Rush's head on top of Melissa McCarthy's body. The title has also been modified to read, "Backstage Heat." Balor did another on Instagram parodying Kevin Hart and The Rock's film with "Lack of Intelligence" on the poster.

Finn Balor is scheduled to face Bobby Lashley for the WWE Intercontinental Championship on this Monday's WWE RAW.