As reported earlier this week, NJPW has announced that one of its rising stars, Katsuya Kitamura, has decided to leave the company. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer had some more details about what took place with Kitamura on the road to recovery from his shattered leg.

Meltzer explained that Kitamura actually broke his leg in an unfortunate scooter accident, which is the reason he hasn't competed in a NJPW match since last March when he teamed up with Manabu Nakanishi in a loss against Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano. Officials at NJPW were unsure if Kitamura would ever be able to wrestle again but they still offered him a contract at the start of the year, one that he obviously has turned down since. It was noted that it was a situation similar to Daniel Bryan, where Kitamura wouldn't have been cleared to compete for a very long time, possibly forever.

Meltzer notes that Kitamura feels ready to compete and doesn't want to wait around for NJPW to finally give him the green light. It is believes that Kitamura will sign with another Japanese company that will clear him for in-ring competition.

Kitamura had a natural charisma and an incredible physique that made him stand out among the other Young Lions in NJPW. He became the winner of the 2017 Young Lion's Cup and was named the 2017 Rookie of the Year for Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

STRIGGA translated this tweet in which Kitamura gives a thank you to his supportive fans.