It's been a while since anyone has seen Neville aka Pac with a major wrestling promotion. He had the bizarre contract dispute with WWE that kept him off television for almost a year and he finally received his WWE release in August 2018.

Since then, Pac has resurfaced and is one of many names who has signed with AEW. But AEW's event debut is still a couple of months away, and in the meantime, Pac appeared at Over The Top Wrestling's Homecoming 2 show in Dublin on Sunday.

There he took on OTT world champion Walter in a non-title match. But the real news from the match was the display of toughness by Pac as his finger dislocated twice during the match after a diva and he simply popped it back in to continue the match.

@MFSteveHere this happened to PAC's finger during his match with Walter last night TWICE, just popped it back in and went on with the match pic.twitter.com/CyE5uzAIqh — Andrew Mac Mahon (@hollywoodhands) February 18, 2019

@BASTARDPAC Proving he is hard as nails tonight at OTT Homecoming. He dislocated his finger, took a moment to pop it back in and then went back to taking Walter to his limit. A must watch when the show goes live on https://t.co/VbEqTvC3kd next week. pic.twitter.com/0aepQMPuPu — John Morrissey (@WhiplashJ) February 18, 2019

Pac ended up defeating the champ via disqualification when Walter pushed the referee. In addition to the win, Pac also hit Walter with the Black Arrow right after Devlin delivered a cutter on the champion.

Pac is getting his last few indie appearances in between he starts up with All Elite Wrestling. Last week he also appeared at RevPro: High Stakes in London where he wrestled Will Ospreay to a 30-minute time limit draw.

As for his newest promotion, Pac will make his debut at AEW's debut, Double or Nothing. He will take on Hangman Adam Page in what is one of the few matches announced so far for the event.