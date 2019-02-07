Ricochet and WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa took to Twitter today and announced that last Sunday's Halftime Heat six-man match was the most-watched NXT match in history.

Ricochet wrote, "It's official, #HalftimeHeat is the most watched match in @WWENXT history. We out here showing the world why #NXT is the best in the game!"

"#HalftimeHeat was the most watched match in NXT history. The Champ and Goldy are best for business. The Greatest Title Reign in NXT History continues this weekend. Day 196. Day 197. Day 198. Day 199," Ciampa added.

Halftime Heat aired during the Super Bowl Halftime Show on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. The viewership between those three platforms was 86,190 when the special ended. The match peaked at 71,090 live viewers on YouTube, 10,100 live viewers on Facebook, and 5,000 on Twitter.

Halftime Heat saw Ricochet, Aleister Black and The Velveteen Dream defeat Ciampa, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole. The match aired from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with Vic Joseph and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels on commentary.

