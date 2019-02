How Was WWE RAW Viewership With Stephanie McMahon Inviting Becky Lynch To The Show?

Monday's WWE RAW featured Stephanie McMahon suspending Becky Lynch in the opening segment, and Kurt Angle teaming up with Braun Strowman against Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre in the main event. The week's show drew 2.510 million viewers, which is down 7% from last week's post-Royal Rumble episode of 2.703 million viewers.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 2.656 million viewers (last week's hour 1 - 2.816 million), the second hour drew 2.552 million viewers (last week's hour 2 - 2.718 million) and the final hour drew 2.321 million viewers (last week's hour 3 - 2.575 million).

RAW was #1 for the night in viewership on cable in the 18-49 demographic.

Below is our 2019 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 2.324 million viewers

January 14 Episode: 2.722 million viewers

January 21 Episode: 2.462 million viewers

January 28 Episode: 2.703 million viewers (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 4 Episode: 2.510 million viewers

February 11 Episode:

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

Source: Showbuzz Daily