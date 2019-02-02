Impact Announces Next PPV, Tessa Blanchard Vs. Taya Valkyrie In A Street Fight, Tag Title Match Set

- Above, Impact Wrestling announced its next PPV is Rebellion and it will take place on April 28 from The Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto. Tickets will go on sale March 4.
- Next week's Impact matches have been announced and LAX (Ortiz and Santana) will defend the Impact World Tag Team Titles against Pentagon Jr. and Fenix. Also on the card: Puma King vs. Sami Callihan, Allie vs. Kiera Hogan, and Willie Mack & Rich Swann vs. Jake and Dave Crist.
- In two weeks on a special Impact: Uncaged show, Taya Valkyrie will defend the Impact Knockouts Championship against Tessa Blanchard in a Street Fight. Blanchard lost the title to Valkyrie at this month's Impact Homecoming PPV after special guest referee Gail Kim got involved in the match.
