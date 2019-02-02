Wrestling Inc.

Impact Announces Next PPV, Tessa Blanchard Vs. Taya Valkyrie In A Street Fight, Tag Title Match Set

By Joshua Gagnon | February 02, 2019

- Above, Impact Wrestling announced its next PPV is Rebellion and it will take place on April 28 from The Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto. Tickets will go on sale March 4.

- Next week's Impact matches have been announced and LAX (Ortiz and Santana) will defend the Impact World Tag Team Titles against Pentagon Jr. and Fenix. Also on the card: Puma King vs. Sami Callihan, Allie vs. Kiera Hogan, and Willie Mack & Rich Swann vs. Jake and Dave Crist.


See Also
Tessa Blanchard On If AEW Will Be Successful, When Her Impact Wrestling Contract Expires

- In two weeks on a special Impact: Uncaged show, Taya Valkyrie will defend the Impact Knockouts Championship against Tessa Blanchard in a Street Fight. Blanchard lost the title to Valkyrie at this month's Impact Homecoming PPV after special guest referee Gail Kim got involved in the match.


Related Articles

Comments

Recent

Trending

Back To Top