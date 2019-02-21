Killer Kross just made his pro wrestling debut a couple of years ago, but he is already one of the top stars in Impact Wrestling. That comes as a surprise to many, including Kross himself he didn't expect as much success, and fun, when he first joined the promotion.

Kross talked about his run in Impact Wrestling and praised them for allowing him freedom with his character.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed it," Kross said on Interactive Wrestling Radio. "I don't mean this in a derogatory way but I have enjoyed this a lot more than I thought I was going to because I have been given a lot of creative freedom as far as the things that I have been doing - so much that we don't really have time to get into here. But, I've been able to take things that I've done elsewhere and independently really breathe here. That was always my intention. I've been getting this ready, what people are watching, for a long time on my own accord."

Kross developed his character during stints in Global Force Wrestling and AAA. Many who follow Impact are seeing the Killer Kross character for the first time, but it has been years in the making.

"So, when people say about this so authentically, they really don't realize I have been in this skin for a really long time," stated Kross. "The fact that I am able to show people this, the odds of that happening are slim to none. But, the writers believed in this when they saw it. That had a big part in it because they see everything. They are very over-critical for good reason. They oversee everything. They were like, 'This needs to be on television.' I said, 'Yeah, you're right. It does! So, lets get it out there [laughs].'"

Kross has gotten overtures from WWE in the past and hasn't ruled out heading to another promotion in the future. On the topic of All Elite Wrestling starting up, Kross says it's nothing but good news as it presents yet another option for wrestlers.

"This is excellent because, number one, it presents more working opportunities for all of us," Kross said of the birth of AEW. "Number two, the more pro wrestling there is, the better, I think. It is going to raise everybody's game. The more availability of this, the more it is going to open the door to the casual viewer.

"Anything that this company is going to do with the players that have already been announced is going to be top-notch outstanding. It is going to be conducive, in this whole grand scheme of things, to this business to continue being as successful as it is."