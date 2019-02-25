- Above is the closing scene from tonight's episode of Total Bellas. In the clip, Nikki Bella goes on her first date since breaking up with John Cena with Peter Kraus from The Bachelorette. The episode ends with Kraus moving in to kiss Nikki before the screen reads, "to be continued."

- There was an injury scare at Saturday's RAW live event in Tupelo, MS on Saturday as Drew McIntyre appeared to have suffered a knee injury in his match against Dean Ambrose. After McIntyre hit Ambrose with the Claymore kick, the referee threw up the "X" signal, indicating that McIntyre was injured. McIntyre was limping and was helped to the back. He is apparently fine, as he wrestled at tonight's RAW live event in Montgomery, Alabama, once again defeating Ambrose.

- WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey added another skill to her repertoire last week as she did some bhangra dancing with The Singh Brothers, as seen below.