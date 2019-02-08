- Above is today's Feature Match Friday exclusive between The Fraternity and The SSB (Frat House Brawl for the Royal Canadian Tag Titles) from Demand Lucha, courtesy of Powerslam.tv! Check out Powerslam.tv and use the coupon code WRESTLINGINC to receive a free month when you subscribe! A new match will be added to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel every Friday.

- In Major League Wrestling's newsletter it was announced: "MLW SuperFight was the 2nd most watched MLW broadcast ever on beIN SPORTS and most watched broadcast for the day. Speaking of MLW on beIN SPORTS, Fusion will be upgrading to a new time slot. When? Stay tuned!"

- Lucha Central is reporting AAA's new home is with TV Azteca, beginning on February 15 at 4:30 pm CT. The show will be two hours long. The deal is for one year with Azteca covering the productions costs and AAA getting the rights fees. No word yet if the show will make its way to the States.

- ROH Champion Jay Lethal spoke briefly with The Ledger about Matt Taven wearing his own ROH Title and calling himself the "real" champion for the last few months. The two have not yet met in the ring since Taven's declaration and Lethal says he's surprised ROH hasn't stepped in yet.

"He has this fake championship that he created, and is trying to get people to recognize it as the legit title," Lethal said. "It's absurd, and I'm a bit offended Ring of Honor hasn't stepped in yet to help with these matters. He's even defending it. It's outrageous to me. I hold Matt—as far as what he can bring—I hold him highly. Not many people remember, but when I was Ring of Honor TV champ, Taven was the one that beat me for title. To me though, this is just a little outrageous."