Jeff Jarrett Mentions The One Thing Missing In Elias' WWE Career So Far

Jeff Jarrett was a surprise entrant into the Royal Rumble where he had a confrontation with Elias. The two then met up again the next night on Raw where Elias again attacked Jarrett along with his friend, the Road Dog.

Jarrett is officially a producer with WWE, but he is scheduled to face Elias on tonight's episode of RAW. Jarrett spoke to Wrestling Inc. last week before the match was announced and discussed his surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

"Very rarely does Double J get speechless, but it was really hard to put into words after the Rumble match because I was as surprised as anybody that I got the call," said Jarrett. "Elias has been on a roll for a couple of years now. We did the Table for 3 last year and the first time I met him was about three minutes before we rolled tape. The producer saw us shake hands and said, 'Hey, leave that for on camera.'"

Even though Jarrett and Elias had just met, Double J is a big fan of the Superstar who many say resembles his character. Jarrett talked about the one thing missing from Elias' WWE career thus far.

"I'm a fan of his," Jarrett said of Elias. "I was a fan of his beforehand but I think he's got charisma and an aura. I said that the one thing missing for him is a big rivalry…. Not that we're a rivalry by any stretch, but I've carried the guitar and he's got the guitar. Here we are at the beginning of Royal Rumble.… For me to kick that off with Elias, it was really, really special."

Jarrett was eliminated by Elias in the Royal Rumble and then attacked with a guitar, along with Road Dog, the next night on Raw. Jarrett talked about the unfinished business he has with The Crooner.

"I didn't get to punch him enough with my right hand, so absolutely [we have unfinished business]," stated Jarrett. "When someone cracks you with a guitar, and also cracks your buddy with a guitar, of course it's unfinished business."

Jarrett is already in the WWE Hall of Fame but there are still other things out there for him to accomplish. One of those he has already done and that was winning the AAA Mega Championship in Lucha Libre AAA.

"I never would have dreamed within my wildest dreams that would have happened," Jarrett said of his title win before listing one of his WWE goals. "A couple of more right hands to Elias and a match would be pretty special. I'll ask you, 'What do you think my goal should be?'"

Our Nick Hausman then brought up the fact that Jarrett is considered one of the greatest Intercontinental Champions of all-time, but Jarrett played down the idea of another IC Title run.

"Who knows," Jarrett asked. "I think that that's, quite frankly, a dream. But who knows? Dreams can be reality. I'm a walking, talking, living testament to that."

