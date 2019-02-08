Jim Cornette was a recent guest on the Busted Open Radio show, and during the discussion, Cornette delved in to why he believes tag teams aren't getting the representation they deserve on WWE programming. In comparison to their top tier singles wrestlers, Cornette pointed out that the tag team divisions in WWE are almost always subject to the mid card of each show. He thinks this consistent act of minimizing tag team wrestling has created the perception that it always deserves the mid card.

"Tag teams are not featured in the WWE on the same level as the top, main event, single stars and therefore, people get the perception that it's something that's to be seen on the middle of the card," Cornette stated. "Then when there in another world, in another environment, watching another company and tag teams are featured just as importantly as the top single stars, then it's a better environment. And even subconsciously, you can see someone featured in a certain spot one place and go, 'Okay, that's where there supposed to be.' But when it's a completely fresh environment with completely different logic of their universe, well of course they can be main event guys if they can perform and carry the ball.

Cornette is confident that, given the right platform, certain tag teams in the WWE could reach a higher level of success than the company's structure has allowed them. Cornette referenced the days of wrestling territories to show the comparison in how certain performers once had to travel around until they found the niche that suited them best.

"See, you not only have to have the platform and the environment, you have to have the talent," Cornette explained. "The guys have the talent, they just don't right now have the right platform or the environment. That doesn't mean that a fresh coat of paint in another universe - I don't know that a Shakespearean actor would fit right in to a Tyler Perry comedy or something. Even though both may be talented in their own world, they don't fit together.

"It went back to the territory days, some wrestlers did not get over in some areas if/because they did not do a style, or have a personality, or feature something that the majority of fans in that area either got over with them or the promotion featured heavily. So that guy may go to another territory where the style and the ring is a little different, or the big star has a style that he meshes a little better with, or just - they used to say that Tennessee loved brawls and blood and Florida, they liked wrestling, and then Dusty came along and they liked wrestling and crazy. But in the AWA, they liked the technicians and the real athletes because of Vern and in the Northeast, it was the giants. You used to go where what you had to offer was what was being sold. Now, if you are a great talent but you don't fit with the environment that you're in, you don't even look like you're a great talent to the fans because they don't see you doing the same thing all the other people do."

