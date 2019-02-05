Jim Cornette To Announce NWA Event, ROH Officially Welcomes PJ Black, NJPW New Beginning In Sapporo

- Above and below are highlights from NJPW The Beginning in Sapporo nights one and two from last weekend. NJPW's next notable event is The New Beginning in Osaka on February 11 when IWGP Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi will defend against Jay White.

- ROH officially announced PJ Black signing with the promotion. In the statement, Black spoke about why he decided to go with Ring of Honor over other companies.

"I chose ROH over the other companies because the hybrid style that fans seem to enjoy most these days, I started," Black said. "In Africa, we didn't have a specific style. At a young age, I traveled to the UK to learn the British style and combined that with lucha and some strong style, creating my own hybrid style, which is what everyone these days seem to follow."

- In the latest NWA video it was announced Jim Cornette will provide color commentary for the upcoming Crockett Cup event on April 27 in Concord, North Carolina. Cornette himself announced The Rock 'n' Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson), The Midnight Express (Bobby Eaton, Dennis Condrey, Stan Lane, & Cornette), Nikita Koloff, and Magnum TA will be appearing, as well. Teams entered into the tournament so far: Villain Enterprises (Brody King and PCO) and The War Kings (Crimson and Jax Dane).