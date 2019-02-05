Wrestling Inc.

AEW Reportedly Makes An "Outstanding Offer To A Big Time WWE Star"

By Joshua Gagnon | February 05, 2019

As All Elite Wrestling gears up for its Double or Nothing Ticket Announcement Party on February 7 in Vegas, the formation of the new promotion has already opened up the possibilities of siphoning away talent from other major promotions.

With Chris Jericho already on board, Kenny Omega reportedly on the way, and a potential TV deal that is reportedly the best deal any non-WWE wrestling show will have secured since WCW days, it was only a matter of time before offers began making their way to WWE Superstars.

According to @WrestleVotes, "AEW has made an 'outstanding' offer to a current, big time WWE Superstar. An offer that is almost too good to turn down." In the comments people asked who it was, but the account said they wouldn't release the name.



Wrestle Votes has broken stories in the past and first reported on Daniel Bryan's new WWE Title before it aired on TV.



As noted, some bigger names in WWE have made news in regards to their WWE contracts. Dean Ambrose decided not to re-sign with WWE when his contract ends in April. Last week, AJ Styles shot down reports that he had re-signed with WWE.


