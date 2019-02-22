Recently on The Jim Ross Report, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross weighed in on the supposed main event at WrestleMania, a triple threat match for the RAW Women's Championship featuring Champion Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair. Ross professed that he would rather see a one-on-one match between Rousey and Lynch at WrestleMania. Also, Ross shared his thoughts on fans thinking Seth Rollins cannot believably defeat reigning Universal Champion Brock Lesnar for his title.

According to Ross, WWE should consider making the RAW Women's Championship match at WrestleMania an elimination match to build intrigue and suspense.

"I do believe that Becky, Charlotte, and Ronda will be in the main event at WrestleMania," Ross professed. "I believe it will be a triple threat match. If you really wanted to add some drama to it, and make somebody, [WWE] may consider Busted Open [Radio]'s Bubba Ray Dudley's suggestion of making it an elimination match, so you've got to have two eliminations before one person's declared the winner. And to me, that's not a bad idea whatsoever."

In Ross's view, he would rather see Rousey vs. Lynch than a triple threat match at WrestleMania, but there may be reasons for such a decision behind-the-scenes to which those outside of WWE are not privy.

"People are getting all upset about this triple threat thing and the suspension, and the potential for a triple threat match," Ross said. "Hey, I'm like a lot of folks. I'm not sitting here blind. I would rather see Becky Lynch versus Ronda Rousey because that issue became so strong and so personal. I'd rather see, finally, those two one-on-one, but that doesn't look like the way it's going and there may be reasons for that you and I aren't aware of. We don't know how much longer Ronda's going to be there, if she's going to start a family. It's not exactly something you can mark on your calendar."

On the subject of the Universal Championship match scheduled for WrestleMania, Ross argued that Rollins is not too small to defeat Lesnar, as the late great Eddie Guerrero was even smaller than Rollins and was able to put on a memorable performance.

"Eddie Guerrero beat Brock Lesnar to win the WWE title in the Cow Palace, right? 15 years ago. So when people say, 'well, so-and-so, Finn Bálor, is not big enough to beat Brock Lesnar. It's not realistic. It's not believable.' Are you kidding? Are you that stupid? Same thing with Seth Rollins. He's no giant, but he's a hell of a lot bigger than Eddie Guerrero, he's bigger than Finn Bálor, so I hope we don't get that excuse, 'Seth Rollins is too small.' He's not. And there [are] a million right ways to beat Brock Lesnar." Ross continued, "Brock Lesnar has a lot more respect for his income than his win/loss record. Trust me on that. So I wonder if Lesnar taking Eddie Guerrero for granted in the Cow Palace 15 years ago to lose the WWE title will have any bearing on how he prepares for a smaller guy. Interesting sidebar story, don't you think?"

Scurll like curl. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit The Jim Ross Report with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: The Jim Ross Report