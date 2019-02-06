Jimmy Havoc Responds To Criticism Of Signing With All Elite Wrestling

In the latest Road to Double or Nothing, it was announced UK wrestler, Jimmy Havoc, has signed with the All Elite Wrestling. Havoc has worked for numerous promotions, but found a lot of success with PROGRESS Wrestling, winning the PROGRESS Championship and PROGRESS Tag Team Championship with Mark Haskins.

After AEW made the announcement on Twitter, an individual didn't seem too thrilled, "Yay, another no name. Yay. What's next, Nick Aldis? Geez, it's a who's who of generic indy guys."

Havoc retweeted that comment and responded, "It's ok, your mum thought I was generic too. That was while I was banging her though."

The current roster for AEW is: Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Brandi Rhodes, Chris Jericho, PAC, "Hangman" Adam Page, Britt Baker, Joey Janela, Penelope Ford, MJF, Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, Scorpio Sky, Jungle Boy, Pentagon Jr. Fenix, and Jimmy Havoc.

Kenny Omega is rumored to be on the way, as well.

Havoc's AEW signing is not exclusive as MLW CEO Court Bauer said Havoc will still be working for them in 2019.

Tomorrow at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, AEW will hold a Ticket Announcement Party for their next event, Double or Nothing, which will take place on May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The party gets started at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT and will be streamed. An excerpt from the party's press release reads, "Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks and Brandi Rhodes will reveal spectacular new signings, exciting new partnerships, ticket on-sale information and a surprise special guest."