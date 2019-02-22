- The video above is the latest edition of Ronda on the Road. In the video, Ronda Rousey shows herself getting ready for her match at Elimination Chamber as well as the post-match Becky Lynch attack.

- Wrestler Joey Ryan shared on his Twitter that he ran into NXT star Candice LeRae at an airport. LeRae took a photo with him and even signed an autograph. You can see the photo below:

Ran into NXT Star @CandiceLeRae at the airport today. She was nice enough to sign an autograph and let me take a pic with her. pic.twitter.com/GozKbtp6L0 — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) February 22, 2019

- Riott Squad's Liv Morgan wants the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. Morgan just tweeted that her and Ruby Riott are going on the "Claim What's Ours Tour."

At the last PPV, Elimination Chamber, Morgan and Sarah Logan lost their chance to be the first WWE Women Tag Team Champions when they were eliminated from the women's tag team Elimination Chamber match. Ruby Riott then lost her match for the Raw Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey.

You can read her tweet below: