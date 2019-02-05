Naomi And Mandy Rose Continue Feuding On Twitter, John Cena Sends Chinese New Years Wish In Mandarin

- John Cena, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins and others wish the WWE Universe in China and Southeast Asia a "Happy New Year of the Pig."

- WWE Shop's latest sale is select tees marked down to $15. No discount code is needed, simply click here to receive the savings. The sale ends tonight at 11:59 pm PT.

See Also Two WWE Stars Have Ring Names Changed

- Ringside Collectibles tweeted out their Valentine's Day sale with a photo of Mandy Rose and Jimmy Usos' WWE Mattel action figures. This made its way back to Naomi who responded, "Y'all Petty af, don't play with me." Last week, Rose showed footage of her time on WWE Tough Enough were Naomi called her "weak." Rose said she ended up developing a complex from that and dumped her boyfriend. Rose is trying to do the same to Naomi and Jimmy Uso as revenge. Both Rose and Sonya Deville are in the Women's Tag Elimination Chamber Match to determine the inaugural Women's Tag Champions.