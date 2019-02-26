Several WWE Superstars took to Twitter on Monday night to welcome Roman Reigns back to WWE.

As we've noted, Reigns opened RAW in Atlanta by announcing that he is in remission from his second battle with leukemia, and that he is back. Reigns would later join Seth Rollins in making the save for Dean Ambrose, clearing the ring of Elias, Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley with his usual finishing moves. They did not interact with Ambrose but they did stop on the stage and look back at him in the ring, leading to speculation of an eight-man match at WWE Fastlane with The Shield and Braun Strowman vs. Elias, McIntyre, Corbin and Lashley.

John Cena took to Twitter and said Reigns' time is now. He wrote, "Real superheroes exist. Back and with strength and purpose! It's your yard Roman. Your time is most certainly NOW!"

Below are additional reactions from SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Sami Zayn, Matt Hardy and others:

Real superheroes exist. Back and with strength and purpose! It's your yard Roman. Your time is most certainly NOW! https://t.co/jEBDtQm39W — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 26, 2019

Man, it's really great to see Roman Reigns again. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) February 26, 2019

Congrats on hitting a homerun & winning your fight, #RomanReigns! Like the @WWEUniverse, I am thrilled to hear this fantastic news. https://t.co/2UBWzZ3uc6 — Version #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 26, 2019