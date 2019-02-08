- The video above is from the WWE Performance Center's YouTube Channel and it features the NXT TV debut of Eric Bugenhagen. Bugenhagen gives his thoughts on debuting in NXT after being sidelined with a serious knee injury for over a year.

- The Riott Squad took to Twitter to share their thoughts about the upcoming Elimination Chamber PPV and their debut, now over a year ago. The tweet says, as reported earlier, that Ruby Riott will be going against WWE Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey for the title. Members Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan are also on the card and they are part of the Elimination Chamber for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. Elimination Chamber is on Feb. 17 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

You can read the full tweets below:

We debuted at the Toyota Center in Houston and laid waste to the entire womens division. And I'll be damed if we're not going to do it again. #WWEChamber #WWEWomensTagTeamChampions #RawWomensChampion — Sarah Rowe (@sarahloganwwe) February 8, 2019

Almost one year & three months ago, the #RiottSquad debuted at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas... In nine days, everything comes full circle & we all leave that same building as champions. #WWEChamber #WWEWomensTagTeamChampions #RawWomensChampion @sarahloganwwe @RubyRiottWWE pic.twitter.com/jxaSFv1MSH — LIV Morgan ???? (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) February 8, 2019

- Jim Ross was a guest on SiriusXM Busted Open, where he talked about the main event for this year's WrestleMania. The main event is WWE Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch. Ross believes that the match might turn into a triple threat match with Charlotte Flair added.