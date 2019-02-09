Kenny Omega appeared on Friday's Wrestling Observer Radio to discuss a wide range of topics about joining All Elite Wrestling, how long his contract is, and what the future holds for AEW and his NJPW tag team partner, Kota Ibushi.

Omega noted Ibushi currently has a wrestling school in Japan, but says the "door is wide open" for him to show up at AEW.

"Absolutely, by all means, we would love to use Kota," Omega said. "I wish he was here all the time, he would be the perfect roommate, if he liked America. I'm probably going to relocated to America, as well. He actually has a wrestling school now, yeah, he's got a wrestling school in Japan. We're going to be supportive of that, he has a couple commitments of that as of now. But again, door is wide open."

Going back to early 2018, Ibushi and Omega's Golden Lovers reunion became a big part of NJPW's stories and the issues that brewed between Omega and Cody Rhodes on Being the Elite. Ibushi lost the NEVER Openweight Championship to Will Ospreay at last month's Wrestle Kingdom 13 where Ibushi had sustained a concussion during the match.

Despite Ibushi's commitments in Japan, Omega still sounded confident he would be involved in AEW at some point down the road.

"Without even saying anything, I would expect to see him here in the future," Omega said. "Not for Double or Nothing, or anything, but—I'll say near future."

As noted, Omega is now an Executive Vice President in AEW and is scheduled to face Chris Jericho at Double or Nothing on May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.